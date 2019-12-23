HaGaon HaRav Kanievsky Visits Jerusalem Yeshivos on the 1st Night of Chanukah [VIDEO]





Rav Kanievsky on Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah, visited Jerusalem to attend a special event on the second yahrzeit of Rav Shteinman and for special visits to Yeshivas Kol Torah on HaPisgah Street in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood and Yeshivas Ohr Elchonon in Romeima.

The first stop was Ohr Elchanan where the talmidim held a siyum. The Rosh Yeshiva recited the bracha ‘ שחלק מחכמתו ליראיו’ and the tzibur answered ‘amen’.

From there, Rav Kanievsky traveled to the Chanukah party and Siyum HaShas in Kol Torah, where he was greeted by all the Roshei Yeshiva in the dining hall.

In honor of the event, Rosh Yeshivas Kol Torah and a member of the Moetzas Gedolei Torah, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Yehuda Schlesinger addressed the event.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







