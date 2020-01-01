Yisrael Beitenu Complains its Targeted by Chareidi Anti-Semitism





The Yisrael Beitenu party, headed by MK Avigdor Lieberman, on Tuesday publicized its accusations via Facebook, blaming the chareidi askanim and chareidi media with verbal incitement and physical violence against the party.

The post includes, “Yisrael Beitenu has made it clear countless times that it has nothing against the chareidi tzibur, but apparently it does not exactly fit the agenda of various chareidi askanim.

“We reiterate: any violence, physical or verbal, towards any person regardless of religion, gender and race, is despicable and deserving of all condemnation. Yisrael Beitenu believes in the principle of live and let live, and opposes religious coercion, but we will not accept any kind of violence, neither towards chareidim or immigrants.

“Attempts by chareidi askanim to seize every opportunity to incite and place the accusations back at us, to perpetuate the incitement discourse in the chareidi media and social networks on a daily basis, and the attempt to infect Yisrael Beitenu and its activists, as support of violence or incitement to violence in anti-Semitic.”

Ironically, the party blames the chareidim for incitement and anti-Semitism. This is possibly a premiere example of the pot calling the kettle black as Lieberman and his party have led the political community in attacking the chareidim, who he blames for a long list of problems and difficulties faced by Israelis, blaming chareidim for negatively compromising the lives of all Israelis, who are compelled to ‘keep Shabbos’ because of religious coercion as his party views the situation.

One can see the recent video released by Yisrael Beitenu MK Alex Kushnir, who speaks out about religious values and lifestyle, and how the rabbonim are costing the nation money to compel persons to adhere to their demands.

רוצים לדעת מה הקשר בין נידה, טהרה, רבנים וקופות חולים?

תראו את הסרטון.

לא מאמינים? כנסו לקישורhttps://t.co/NpsnIP18Wl pic.twitter.com/gCS0663eFr — Alex Kushnir-אלכס קושניר (@alexkushnir_isr) December 31, 2019

