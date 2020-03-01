7 Cases Of Coronavirus In Israel, Thousands In Isolation Including Baby





The number of Israelis diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to seven after two Israelis who returned from Italy a week ago were diagnosed with the virus on Friday.

One of the Israelis, a resident of the Kabri kibbutz in the Galil returned to Israel from Rome a week ago on Alitalia flight AZ810 from Rome to Israel at 3 a.m. and was at several public places before being diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a coffee café on Route 2, an electrical products store in the village of Sheikh Danun, a sportings goods store in Kiryat Ata and a restaurant in Nahariya.

The Health Ministry published his flight details and the public places he visited and times he was there and issued instructions that Israelis who were on his flight or at the locations he visited at the same time must self-quarantine for two weeks.

Another Israeli, a resident of Migdal Ha’emek, returned from Naples a week ago on EasyJet flight U24849 and was also at a number of public places including two grocery stores, a gym and a bank in Migdal Ha’Emek and a restaurant in Afula.

The man identified himself in a Facebook post as Roni Bargill and apologized if he infected anyone with the virus before being diagnosed on Friday, explaining that he was instructed by the Health Ministry when he landed a week ago to continue with normal life. A week after he landed, an Israeli who returned from Milan was diagnosed with the coronavirus and the Health Ministry then ordered Israelis returning from Italy to self-quarantine.

“Through no fault of my own and without intending to, I was in contact in people and so were my wife and son,” Bargill wrote. “We had no idea until Thursday that this would have consequences for other. We apologize in advance for any harm to anyone.”

The Health Ministry published Bargill’s flight information and detailed list of the public areas Bargill visited and times he was there and instructed that “whoever was on the aforementioned flight as well as at the time and places noted for 15 minutes or more must immediately enter into home quarantine for 14 days.”

Shimon Dahan, one of the Israeli passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was hospitalized in Japan due to the coronavirus and subsequently recovered returned to Israel on Friday on a commercial flight only to be diagnosed with the virus again a few hours later. The Health Ministry ordered everyone on his Turkish Airlines flight TK784 from Istanbul to Israel on Friday morning to self-quarantine.

Also on Friday, the wife of Meir Cohen, the man who was diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning from Italy, was also diagnosed with the virus. The Cohens live in Irus, a community in central Israel, and Meir had davened at the local shul before being diagnosed and had also visited a toy store.

On Shabbos, a three-month-old baby girl who returned with her family from Italy on February 17 was hospitalized in the isolation ward at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer out of fear she may have contracted the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







