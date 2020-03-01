Ambassador Danon At AIPAC: “Sanders Is Liar, Ignorant Fool, We Don’t Want Him In Israel”





Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday tore into Sen. Bernie Sanders over comments he recently made about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the presidential candidate as “a liar, an ignorant fool or both.”

Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference, Danny Danon offered a searing rebuke to Sanders for calling Netanyahu a “reactionary racist.”

“Whoever calls the prime minister of Israel a ‘racist’ is either a liar, an ignorant fool or both,” Danon said as he spoke on the first day of the pro-Israel lobbying group’s annual conference. “We don’t want Sanders at AIPAC. We don’t want him in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








