WATCH: Dozens Of Policemen Storm Mea Shearim For Inspection Of Compliance With Health Ministry Directive





In the late hours of Tuesday morning, a large Israel Police force raided the neighborhood of Mea Shearim to ensure that non-essential businesses are closed and that essential businesses are operating according to Health Ministry directives, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Similar police inspections were carried out in various locations throughout Israel such as Machane Yehuda Shuk in Jerusalem and the Talpiot Shuk in Haifa.

Since the beginning of the Israeli government’s announcements of restrictions on Israeli citizens in the fight against the coronavirus, Israel Police have opened 135 investigations against quarantine violators and 21 investigations against people suspected of spreading fake news.

About 20,000 inspections were made to those in self-quarantine and 74 people were ticketed, mostly for refusing to disperse an illegal gathering.

About 32 businesses were ordered to close for blatantly violating Health Ministry directives.

The good news is that Israel Police noted that most of the Israeli public are adhering to Health Ministry directives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








