Chai Lifeline Launches Emergency Response Fund to Help Families Impacted by COVID-19





Chai Lifeline, the international children’s health support network, has launched an emergency response campaign to help children with life-threatening illnesses and their families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are all impacted by this global health crisis,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “However, children with weakened immune systems and their families are particularly at-risk right now. In the past few days and weeks, we’ve seen a surge in demand for our services and we’re committed to helping everyone as best we can.”

“As a mother of a child with Stage 4 cancer and a husband sick with fever, in the world of coronavirus, I should feel all alone,” wrote Rachel, a Chai Lifeline parent. “But not when you’re part of klal Yisroel, not when you’re part of Chai Lifeline. They have been there for me and my family every step of the way.”

Chai Lifeline is focused on providing immunocompromised children and their families critical services, including meals delivered to hospitals and homes, transportation to medical appointments, insurance advocacy, and personalized case management, as well as educational resources for the public. Chai Lifeline’s Project Chai crisis teams have been working around the clock to help communities, schools, shuls and families cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

“Though we all may feel isolated and helpless, we are all in this together. Each and every one of us can make a difference” said Rabbi Scholar. “Now is the time to come together as a community and be there for our most vulnerable families.”

Please visit www.isolatedtogether.org or call 646-558-5569 to make a tax-deductible contribution or to share a message of hope.

