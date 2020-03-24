Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch To European Kallah: “Delay The Wedding”





The father of a kallah in a European country who was scheduled to get married right after Pesach and moved the wedding forward to next week was at a loss of what to do when his country’s government forbade gatherings of over two people. He contacted Rosh Yeshivas Slobodka, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, who advised him to delay the wedding.

“It was decided to consult with Hagaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch,” the father told B’Chadrei Chareidim, “whether to make the wedding secretly despite it being illegal or to delay it.” The father said that the Rav advised him not to defy the orders of the government.

“It can also cause a chillul Hashem and that’s also not what Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants from us – it’s not the correct way,” Harav Hirsch told the father. “Simply wait to see how things develop and maybe a legal way to get married will be found.”

“The wedding was originally scheduled for a week after Pesach and there were another few weddings in the community also scheduled for after Pesach,” the kallah told B’Chadrei.

“Due to the fear that no weddings will be allowed after Pesach many people moved their weddings forward to this week and next week. Of course, it will be held in a minimal fashion but at least it’s a wedding. But yesterday [Monday], to the disappointment of our family members, an announcement was made that all weddings must be canceled and gatherings of over two people are banned.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







