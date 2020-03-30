Health Ministry Weighs Putting A Full Closure on Bnei Brak





Due to the high number of people infected with the Covid-19 Coronavirus in the city of Bnei Brak, Israel’s Health Ministry is weighing placing a full closure on sections of the city where the outbreak is the worst.

According to the proposal, sections of Bnei Brak, as well as other Chareidi cities where the outbreak rate is high, a full closure will be instituted. Residents who will not be able to comply with home isolation in a proper way will be removed and placed in quarantine centers.

Israel’s police force is preparing to enforce all restrictions set down by the Health Ministry throughout the city of Bnei Brak, in addition to adding inspectors and soldiers who will accompany police officers while performing their duty. A police blockade was set up at the main entrance to the city. Tomorrow, additional roadblocks will be set up at other entrances and exits.

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein asked the government to set up a cabinet of Mayors from Chareidi cities to enable them to discuss how to properly disseminate information to a populace that does not use computers, cellphones or the internet.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








