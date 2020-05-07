Iran Behind Cyberattack On Israel’s Water Supply





Iran is behind a cyber attack on Israeli water authority sites last month, Fox News reported Thursday. It is unclear whether the attack was successful.

According to the channel, Iranian hackers routed the attack through servers located in the United States.

It cited a senior official with the Energy Department as stressing US President Donald Trump administration’s commitment to keeping the US and its allies secure.

The attack targeted several Water Authority facilities and was thwarted by the authority’s cyber division, according to an internal departmental report.

Israeli cyber security officials gave an immediate order to all sites effected to change passwords and take steps to stop any breach of their systems while some sites were instructed to go offline.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







