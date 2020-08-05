Rabbi Adin Steinzaltz’s Status Deteriorates in Hospital, He is Now in Serious Condition





On Tuesday, Israeli media outlets reported that the health of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz (83) who was previously hospitalized, has deteriorated and he is now in serious condition in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

According to the hospital, Rabbi Steinsaltz is suffering from a serious lung infection and his situation deteriorated over the course of the day. Currently, he is unconscious and on a respirator.

According to Rabbi Steinsaltz’s son, Menachem Even-Israel, the malady affecting Rabbi Steinsaltz is not connected to COVID-19. “My father is fighting a very serious incidence of lung infection which is not connected to coronavirus, and suffered a deterioration this evening. Please remember him in your thoughts and mention him in your prayers.”

“May we see him return to full health, with G-d’s help. Please pray and say a chapter of Psalms for my father, Rabbi Adin ben Rivka Leah.”

Rabbi Steinsaltz serves as the president of Yeshivat Makor Chaim and Yeshivat Tekoa. He has written an easy to understand explanation of the Talmud as well as a host of other sefarim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







