Bennett: COVID Laws Are Mandatory, Violaters Will Pay

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the coronavirus situation in Israel on Sunday in the weekly cabinet meeting, as Israel’s virus cases and the number of seriously ill patients continue to rise. Three new deaths were confirmed on Monday, increasing the number of fatalities since the beginning of July to 18, double the number of fatalities confirmed in the entire month of June.

“The Delta pandemic continues to spread rapidly throughout the world,” Bennett said. “This is a much more infectious variant than its predecessors. The world is turning red.”

“Our goal as the government of Israel is to maintain both life and routine.”

“There are currently over a million Israelis who can be vaccinated but haven’t yet done so. Anyone who doesn’t get vaccinated endangers himself, his family, his friends, the parnassa of those around him, and the opening of the new school year. Therefore I call on these million citizens who haven’t yet been vaccinated: go out today and get vaccinated. This is your civic duty and how we protect ourselves.”

“The vaccines significantly decrease the contagion rate and also provides protection from serious illness from those who contract the virus despite being vaccinated. But the vaccines are not enough.”

“Wear masks in closed spaces. The vaccines alone won’t defeat Delta. Masks alone won’t defeat Delta. Masks plus vaccines defeat Delta.”

“I want to say clearly,” Bennett asserted. “The government’s decisions are not recommendations, they are mandatory. Whoever violates them will pay. Wearing masks indoors is mandatory, not a recommendation. And beginning on Wednesday, participation in events will be allowed for those who are vaccinated, recovered, or presents a negative coronavirus test. This is mandatory, not a recommendation. Quarantine is mandatory, not a recommendation.”

“Muslim and Druze Israeli citizens – in the name of the government of Israel, I want to extend my blessings on the Eid al-Adha holiday. Together with the celebration, I also request caution. I call on all celebrants who didn’t yet vaccinate to do so today, and to wear masks.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)