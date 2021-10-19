TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Is Hospitalized

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi is hospitalized in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 93, was hospitalized on Monday after suffering from an infection and experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Shortly after he arrived, the medical staff made a decision to transfer him to the ICU and sedate and ventilate him.

Baruch Hashem, there was an improvement in the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition on Tuesday afternoon. He regained consciousness and was disconnected from the ventilator and began communicating with those around him.

The Rav’s condition is still considered severe due to the infection he is suffering from. According to the medical staff at the hospital, the fact that they were able to wean him off the respirator so quickly is miraculous.

Yeshivos, kollelim and Talmudei Torah across Eretz Hakodesh are davening fervently for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.

The public is requested to daven for HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

The video below shows a fervent tefillah being held for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah at the Kosel:

Below is a photo of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi and other family members together with Rav Moshe Klein, the Rav of Hadassah:

טיפול נמרץ הדסה: הגאון רבי יצחק אזרחי וכל משפחת אזרחי יחד עם רב המרכז הרפואי הרב משה קליין נמצאים בסמוך לחדרו של חבר המועצת וראש הישיבה הגאון ברוך מרדכי בן הינדא מלכה הזקוק לרחמי שמים מרובים pic.twitter.com/LdTcfcoq1T — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) October 19, 2021

ועד הישיבות בקריאה לכלל תלמידי הישיבות להעתיר בתפילות לרפואת ראש הישיבה הגאון רבי ברוך מרדכי בן הינדא מלכה אזרחי pic.twitter.com/kRugIzEBs4 — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) October 19, 2021

Just this past Motzei Shabbos, HaRav Ezrachi delivered the main speech at the event at Yeshivas Mir marking HaGaon HaRav Nosson Tzvi Finkel’s tenth yahrzeit.

HaRav Ezrachi contracted the coronavirus a year ago and b’chasdei Hashem completely recovered from the illness. The Rosh Yeshivah was able to continue his daily routine from home while under constant medical supervision, even delivering a shiur via live broadcast at the beginning of the winter zeman.

A video of the shiur shows how despite the coronavirus and a severe infection that he subsequently developed, requiring treatment with IV antibiotics, Rav Ezrachi spoke with incredible strength and fervor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)