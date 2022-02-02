DISGRACING THE KOSEL: Reform MK Breaks Promise, Joins Women Of Wall, Woman Violates Sefer Torah

Labor MK Gilad Kariv broke his promise to President Yitchak Herzog and came to the Kosel together with the Women of the Wall on Wednesday morning for Shacharis of Rosh Chodesh Adar Aleph.

One woman in the group smuggled a Sefer Torah into the women’s section by hiding it underneath her clothing, in complete violation of its kedushah, a move decried by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which called it a “horrific and severe chillul hakodesh opposite the avnei kodesh.”

“A small group of Reform women of Women of the Wall headed by MK Gilad Kariv arrived at the Kosel plaza and dug in their heels in their battle, like they declared last week that their goal is to come and demonstrate at the Kosel on their world view regarding the nature of religion in the state of Israel,” the foundation stated.

“Unfortunately MK Kariv chose to attend this event despite President Herzog’s appeal to him because his presence stirs things up and turns the Kosel plaza into a battlefield.”

“The group violently broke out of the area designated for them, again violating all the agreements reached with them by the president and the Justice Ministry. The group acted violently against Orthodox mispallelos and pushed them in order to reach the Kosel.”

Blue and White MK Alon Tal also attended the Women of the Wall’s demonstration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)