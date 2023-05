Thousands have gathered in Yerushalayim to join the Pnei Menachem Rosh yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter in celebrating Lag baomer.

The Rosh Yeshiva is first giving out candy to thousands of children followed by the lighting of a Medurah, and Divrei Torah by the Rosh Yeshiva.

