VIDEOS: Anarchists Stop Highways, Smash Windows On Car; Frustrated Driver Plows Through Crowd





Anarchists protesting the passage of the “Reasonableness Bill” in the Knesset today blocked highways across the country. At one protest, a woman in a vehicle with three children had her windows smashed for absolutely no reason.

Meanwhile, on Highway 531 near Kfar Sabba, one driver was so infuriated with being stuck in the massive traffic jam, that he plowed his vehicle into protesters blocking the roadway.

Three people were lightly injured by the car.

The Police arrested the man a short while later.