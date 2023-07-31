IS CHANGE COMING? Thousands Demonstrate Across Gaza In Rare Anti-Hamas Protests





Amid ongoing chronic power outages and challenging living conditions, several thousand protesters took to the streets in various locations across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, staging a rare public demonstration expressing discontent with the territory’s ruling Hamas government. The marches, organized by the grassroots online movement “alvirus alsakher” or “the mocking virus,” were quickly dispersed by Hamas security forces.

Protesters, chanting “what a shame,” voiced their frustration over the dire electricity and gas situation in Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis, among other locations. In one instance, the flags of the Hamas terror group were burned, before police intervened to disperse the gatherings.

As tensions escalated, confrontations erupted between dozens of young supporters and opponents of Hamas in Khan Younis, leading to stone-throwing clashes. Witnesses reported several arrests and said that police even destroyed cellphones of individuals attempting to film the events.

The Gaza Strip has been under Hamas’ tight grip since the group seized control in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ forces. As a result of this control, most demonstrations are barred, and any public displays of dissent are swiftly quashed by the authorities.

The territory has also been subjected to a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt following Hamas’ takeover. The blockade is necessary to prevent the group, which denies Israel’s right to exist, from strengthening its military capabilities. However, the consequences of the closure have had a devastating impact on Gaza’s economy, leading to soaring unemployment rates and frequent power outages. During the ongoing heat wave, residents have been restricted to only four to six hours of electricity per day due to the high demand.

In addition to their grievances about power shortages, the protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with Hamas deducting approximately $15 from the monthly $100 stipends provided by the wealthy Gulf state of Qatar to Gaza’s poorest families.

Despite the significant public display of discontent, Hamas authorities have not yet issued a statement in response to the protests.

