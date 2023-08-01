BARUCH MATIR ASSURIM: Israeli Kidnapped In Ethiopia Freed In Daring Rescue Operation





An Israeli citizen who was abducted in Ethiopia three weeks ago has been successfully freed and is set to return to Israel, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

According to the news report, Francis Adbabayi, a 79-year-old resident of Rishon Lezion, was rescued by Ethiopian special forces in a daring operation near the Sudanese border. The rescue mission reportedly involved a shootout with Adbabayi’s captors, ultimately resulting in his liberation.

The Channel 12 report further revealed that Adbabayi’s family took matters into their own hands when they grew dissatisfied with the handling of the situation by the Foreign Ministry. They reached out to National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata for assistance.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the former immigration and absorption minister reportedly sought help from an Ethiopian-Israeli individual who had connections within the Ethiopian special forces and secret services. This collaboration proved instrumental in orchestrating the successful rescue of Adbabayi from his captors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)