BREAKTHROUGH: Israeli Researchers Unravel The Mystery Of Autism’s Origins

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of Haifa have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the origins of autism. The research, led by Dr. Shani Stern from the Department of Neurobiology, reveals a compelling association between autism and accelerated development of neurons in embryos. These findings offer new insights into the developmental disability and present potential avenues for novel treatments.
Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 75 million people globally, leading to challenges in social communication, interacting with others, and exhibiting repetitive or restricted behaviors, as well as unique ways of learning, moving, or focusing attention.
By examining neurons at the embryonic stage, they discovered evidence of rapid neuron development not observed in children without autism. Furthermore, the neurons displayed signs of rapid deterioration, characterized by reduced connectivity. Dr. Stern explained that “accelerated development we observed in children with autism may have caused them to be exposed to these challenges before having developed adequate protective mechanisms.”
Published in the peer-reviewed journal Translational Psychiatry, the study deviated from traditional research using mouse models and post-birth neuron development. Instead, Dr. Stern’s team reprogrammed mature cells from specific individuals into induced stem cells, subsequently transformed into neurons. This innovative approach enabled them to track neuron development even before birth.
Notably, the phenomenon of accelerated development followed by rapid deterioration was consistent across children with autism caused by various gene mutations, indicating it might be a defining characteristic of autism in general.
The newfound association between accelerated neuronal development and autism offers exciting possibilities for targeted interventions and potential treatments. Dr. Stern and her team are now dedicated to exploring compounds and drugs that could slow down this rapid development, offering protection to developing neurons and potentially unlocking new therapeutic strategies for autism. This research holds the promise of improving the lives of millions of individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder worldwide.
(YWN World Headquarter – NYC)
are you sure? but a chassidishe lady who does not speak any languages fluently and stunted her education in the 8th grade told me it was the vaccines.
so what will the Anti-Vaxer’s say now…
Perhaps this research will put the whole vaccine / autism to rest. Perhaps it can prove, or disprove, that vaccines are the cause of autism.
I skimmed through most of the review published on nature .com. While I don’t doubt the neurons listed as being factors, there’s still a lot of what we call anecdotal evidence from parents on the drop of progression near-immediate post immunization leading many to question if the metallic or other adjuvents were a toxic trigger. The study claims no conflict of interests, but is funded by 3rd-party grants most often attributed to pharma.
The explosion in cases form 1/10,000 to 1/35 (as per CDC), demmands us put this issue to bed for once in for all with true RTC with actual placebo and not similar adjuvent shots. These are the same “rigorous standards” the FDA demands for regular prescriptions and this time they must be independently audited and made public for peoples trust to return. The only one calling for this is “some Kennedy meshugener” challenging President Briben for the Democratic nomination.