BREAKTHROUGH: Israeli Researchers Unravel The Mystery Of Autism’s Origins





In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of Haifa have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the origins of autism. The research, led by Dr. Shani Stern from the Department of Neurobiology, reveals a compelling association between autism and accelerated development of neurons in embryos. These findings offer new insights into the developmental disability and present potential avenues for novel treatments.

Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 75 million people globally, leading to challenges in social communication, interacting with others, and exhibiting repetitive or restricted behaviors, as well as unique ways of learning, moving, or focusing attention.

By examining neurons at the embryonic stage, they discovered evidence of rapid neuron development not observed in children without autism. Furthermore, the neurons displayed signs of rapid deterioration, characterized by reduced connectivity. Dr. Stern explained that “accelerated development we observed in children with autism may have caused them to be exposed to these challenges before having developed adequate protective mechanisms.”

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Translational Psychiatry, the study deviated from traditional research using mouse models and post-birth neuron development. Instead, Dr. Stern’s team reprogrammed mature cells from specific individuals into induced stem cells, subsequently transformed into neurons. This innovative approach enabled them to track neuron development even before birth.

Notably, the phenomenon of accelerated development followed by rapid deterioration was consistent across children with autism caused by various gene mutations, indicating it might be a defining characteristic of autism in general.

The newfound association between accelerated neuronal development and autism offers exciting possibilities for targeted interventions and potential treatments. Dr. Stern and her team are now dedicated to exploring compounds and drugs that could slow down this rapid development, offering protection to developing neurons and potentially unlocking new therapeutic strategies for autism. This research holds the promise of improving the lives of millions of individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder worldwide.

(YWN World Headquarter – NYC)