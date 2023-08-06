TWISTED: Dems Unveil Anti-Israel Bill Based On Stats From Terror Organization





Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum and nearly 30 of her Democrat colleagues introduced the “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” accusing Israel of wrongful detainment and mistreatment of Palestinian children during interrogations and imprisonment.

However, the bill is as biased as can be. It relies heavily on research and statistics provided by Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP), a nonprofit group designated as a terrorist organization by Israel in 2022. The Israeli government alleges that DCIP is controlled by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a militant organization with a history of violence, including attacks against Americans, and is also designated as a terrorist outfit by the U.S.

House Republicans argue that this alliance between Democrats and DCIP is part of a broader trend of anti-Israel sentiment within the Democratic Party, with instances of anti-Semitism becoming more commonplace.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks expressed concern that such legislation could leave Israel vulnerable to terrorist attacks by potentially cutting U.S. aid.

The bill cites figures from DCIP claiming that 75 percent of Palestinian children detained by Israeli security forces experienced physical violence following their arrest. It also alleges that Israeli interrogators used stress positions, threats of violence, and isolation to coerce confessions from detained children.

Gerald Steinberg, founder of NGO Monitor, a watchdog group tracking pro-Palestinian nonprofits, asserted that DCIP’s research is unreliable and serves as a tool for delegitimizing the state of Israel. Steinberg accused DCIP of engaging in crude propaganda and being led by individuals with direct links to the PFLP Marxist terror group. He argued that the bill’s accusations disregard Israeli victims of terror attacks, including children, and are intended to further demonize and dehumanize Israelis under the guise of protecting minors.

Israel’s government designated DCIP as a terrorist organization based on evidence showing its links to senior leaders of the PFLP and its financial support to the organization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)