Ukraine Requests 100 Israeli Police Officers For Uman Rosh Hashanah





In recent developments, Israel’s Ambassador in Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, engaged in significant discussions with Ukraine’s Border Control leadership, as revealed by diplomatic sources reported to The Times of Israel.

Their exchange was notably positive, with Ukrainian officials affirming their dedication to ensuring a seamless entry for Jewish pilgrims gathering in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Notably, they pledged to maintain border openness around the clock.

This crucial phone conversation followed a preceding dialogue between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to an official source, President Zelensky had requested the deployment of 100 Israeli police officers to Uman. While the exact number remains under consideration, Israeli police authorities are convening tomorrow to finalize the decision.

