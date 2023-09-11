BD”E: Famed Jewish Singer Dedi Graucher Z”L Niftar Following Illness





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Dedi (Oded Dovid ben Yeshayahu Yechiel Meir) Graucher z”l, one of the most popular Jewish singers in the 1990s who performed at dozens of sold-out concerts. He was 62.

Dedi Z”L was brought to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer two weeks ago, where he was being treated in the cardiac intensive care unit.

The singer, who inspired tens of thousands over the course of his lifetime, was seriously ill about five years ago but ended up having a miraculous recovery. However, his medical condition has been complex since then and he was periodically hospitalized.

Dedi lost his father as a young man and his mother when he just 16, when she was killed in a driving accident. As a teen, Dedi learned at a yeshiva in Givat Shmuel, where he sang in a choir. He went on to study at Yeshivas Kfar HaRoah, where he forged a close relationship with the rosh yeshiva, Rav Moshe Tzvi Naria zt”l.

He told a journalist that his music career began in earnest when, as a child, he attended a wedding where the orchestra was led by Mona Rosenblum and the singer was Shmuel Brunner. Watching them perform, he thought to himself that one day that could be him. From that point forward, he began to sing at simchos, including bar mitzvahs and weddings, and joined Yigal Calek’s choir, Yad B’zemer Tzavarim”

He later spent some summers in Camp Agudah Toronto, where he struck up a working relationship with Suki & Ding, which led him to sing vocals on the song “V’titein” on MBD’s album “V’chol Maaminim.”

He released his first album shortly before his father died, but found fame when he collaborated with composer Yossi Green on his album “Ratza Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

Interestingly, Dedi was partially credited with Binyamin Netanyahu’s first rise to the premiership in 1996, when he headlined a massive concert attended by some 150,000 people in Yarkon Park along with MBD, Avraham Fried, Yossi Green, and others ahead of the elections, which many say provided Netanyahu a major boost at the ballot box.

