REVEALED: Iran Built Airport In Lebanon To Help Hezbollah Carry Out Terror Attacks Against Israel





Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran of establishing an airport in southern Lebanon, just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Israeli border that is being utilized “for terror purposes” against Israelis.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy (ICT) at Reichman University in Herzliya, Gallant provided photographic evidence of the airport’s construction in the Qalaat Jabbour mountain region. He contended that the airport bore the unmistakable fingerprints of Iran and its proxy terror group, Hezbollah.

“In the pictures, you can see the Iranian flag flying over the runways, from which the ayatollah regime plans to operate against the citizens of Israel,” Gallant stated. “In other words: the land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, and the target is Israel,” he emphasized.

According to Reuters, a non-Israeli source reported that the airfield revealed by Gallant could potentially accommodate large drones, including armed unmanned aerial vehicles developed from Iranian plans. These drones could be deployed for operations both within Lebanon and potentially beyond its borders, though the former was deemed more likely.

The source also indicated that Hezbollah had invested significant resources in drone technology.

The revelation has the potential to further escalate tensions, following a series of provocations by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in recent months. These provocations included the establishment of two tents in territory claimed by Israel, one of which was later removed, as well as the presence of camouflaged operatives patrolling the border in violation of a UN resolution.

The Defense Minister issued a stern warning, stating, “If it comes to a conflict, we will not hesitate to activate the lethal force of the IDF. Hezbollah and Lebanon will pay heavy and painful prices.”

Gallant also accused Iran of orchestrating terror operations in the West Bank and gaining increased influence over Gazan terror groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. He asserted that Iran provided funding, knowledge, and guidance to Gazan terrorism.

