“HAPPY NEW YEAR” Trump Blasts Liberal Jews Who “Voted To Destroy America And Israel”





Former President Donald Trump kicked off the start of the Jewish High Holy Days with a message that “liberal Jews” voted to “destroy America & Israel” through their support of Joe Biden.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!,” the former president wrote on the social network. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward!”

“Happy New Year!”

“Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?

“#1 Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is Israel’s true capital. No other president had the (expletive removed) to do it.

#2 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

#3 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over settlements in Judea & Samaria.

#4 Trump signs an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so it would fall under the category Title

VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance. Institutions that violate Title VI may lose their federal funding. This means that BDS will have a hard time harassing Jewish students on college campuses.

#5 May 2020 – Trump Signs the ‘Never Again’ Education bill into law which aloocates millions of dollars to expand Holocaust awareness and create websites with curriculum tools for teachers

nationwide!

Clearly, one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time!”

#TRUMP2020 #JEXIT

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)