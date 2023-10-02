Leftists Force Channel 14 To Move Out Of Their Sukkah





Israel’s conservative Channel 14 built a large and elaborate sukkah in the studio’s parking lot in order to broadcast its programs there during Sukkos.

However, when the show’s most popular program, The Patriots, began, leftists protested outside the sukkah and made so much noise that the show had to be moved inside.

The deafening noise began just as panel member Yedidya Meir recited the Ushpizin tefillah.

In response to the protest, show host Yinon Magal said: “Today, there’s one channel in the media that doesn’t think as they do and they’re trying to silence us. That’s Bolshevism. They won’t silence us. After they blew up the Yom Kippur tefillos, they can’t stand the fact that we were in a sukkah.”

Following the incident, the channel issued a statement saying: “After a handful of violent people prevented a tefillah on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, now those who want to silence us are protesting to prevent a broadcast from the sukkah. We are sorry that the legal adviser of the Israel Police chose to allow this.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)