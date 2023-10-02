Leftists Force Channel 14 To Move Out Of Their Sukkah

Israel’s conservative Channel 14 built a large and elaborate sukkah in the studio’s parking lot in order to broadcast its programs there during Sukkos.
However, when the show’s most popular program, The Patriots, began, leftists protested outside the sukkah and made so much noise that the show had to be moved inside.
The deafening noise began just as panel member Yedidya Meir recited the Ushpizin tefillah.
In response to the protest, show host Yinon Magal said: “Today, there’s one channel in the media that doesn’t think as they do and they’re trying to silence us. That’s Bolshevism. They won’t silence us. After they blew up the Yom Kippur tefillos, they can’t stand the fact that we were in a sukkah.”
Following the incident, the channel issued a statement saying: “After a handful of violent people prevented a tefillah on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, now those who want to silence us are protesting to prevent a broadcast from the sukkah. We are sorry that the legal adviser of the Israel Police chose to allow this.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The left doors protests in a manner that is more effective than the right or the religious do.
We should take their cue and bring the protests somewhere that will disturb our adversaries. I am not well versed in the game theory behind each model, but protesting at Kikar Shabbat never made any sense to me.
If the minister of the interior (or whichever person) is responsible for drafting Yeshivah students, the protests should disrupt his press conference where he is gloating about some other accomplishments. Although that may serve to taunt the bear and make things worse (back to the game theory questions)
The leftists are terrified that the religious are growing in number and will over power them. Maybe they’re afraid that Mpo shiach is coming and they will cease to exist completely and they want to stop that from happening. They’re a bunch of losers.
One chillul hashem after the other. This is demoratia ffrom the left and Lapid Liebermann and Ganz are quite.
They are allowed everything even on Succot. This are goyi, jews haters and should be sent to Iran.