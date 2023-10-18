SICKENING FOOTAGE: Pro-Hamas Demonstrators In Toronto Chant About Jews “Off With Their Heads!”





In yet another sickening instance of open, bloodthirsty antisemitism, a large group of pro-Hamas demonstrators chanted “off with their heads” and other stomach-turning slurs at a rally in Toronto.

Perhaps even more horrifying has been the Canadian police’s response – telling attendees at Jewish conferences to slink out the back and disguise themselves from protesters outside who wanted them dead.

Rather than confronting the antisemites and arresting people for incitement to violence, Canadian police are taking the easy way out, putting the burden on the victims – Jews.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)