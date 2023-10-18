SICKENING FOOTAGE: Pro-Hamas Demonstrators In Toronto Chant About Jews “Off With Their Heads!”

In yet another sickening instance of open, bloodthirsty antisemitism, a large group of pro-Hamas demonstrators chanted “off with their heads” and other stomach-turning slurs at a rally in Toronto.
Perhaps even more horrifying has been the Canadian police’s response – telling attendees at Jewish conferences to slink out the back and disguise themselves from protesters outside who wanted them dead.
Rather than confronting the antisemites and arresting people for incitement to violence, Canadian police are taking the easy way out, putting the burden on the victims – Jews.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Unlimited immigration by murderous subhuman barbarians will do that. The west now sees what BS lefty immigration policy does to countries.
3 Quick Quotes from The Hamas Covenant (probably the original version):
QUOTE 1:
“The Prophet of Allah… says:
‘The Last Hour would not come until the Muslims fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them, and until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say:
Muslim or Servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him…’” (Article 7);
QUOTE 2:
“They are behind the French Revolution, the Communist Revolution and most of the revolutions here and there which we have heard of and are hearing of.
With wealth they formed secret organizations throughout the world to destroy societies and promote the Zionist cause; these organizations included the Freemasons, the Rotary and Lions clubs, and others… They are behind the First World War… They are behind the Second World War…” (Article 22);
QUOTE 3:
“the Zionist plan has no bounds, and after Palestine they wish to expand from the Nile River to the Euphrates… such is their plan in the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion” (Article 32).
SOURCE: Gaza, 1988 August 18, reprinted in:
Journal of Palestine Studies, Summer 1993, pages 122-134)
QUOTE 4:
This from a Hezbollah statement, issued under an Islamic Jihad alias:
“It is an open war until the elimination of Israel
and until the death of the last Jew on earth.”
SOURCE: United Press International, 1992 March 24
QUOTE 5:
Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah (Hezbollah leader) said:
“If they [Jews] all gather in Israel,
it will save us the trouble of going after them worldwide.”
SOURCE: Daily Star, Lebanon, 2002 October 23
QUOTE 6:
Ahmad Bahr (Palestinian Legislative Council acting speaker) said:
“Oh Allah, vanquish the Jews and their supporters.
Oh Allah, vanquish the Americans and their supporters.
Oh Allah, count their numbers, and kill them all, down to the very last one.”
SOURCE: Sudan TV, 2007 April 13