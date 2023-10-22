Israel Threatens To Annihilate Iran’s Leaders If Hezbollah Joins War

In a stern warning, Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, expressed Israel’s readiness to launch a military counteroffensive against Iran if the Tehran-backed Hezbollah engages in the ongoing conflict.
In a candid conversation with The Daily Mail, Barkat stated that should Hezbollah, Iran’s affiliated militant group based in Lebanon, carry out attacks against Israel, the Ayatollahs in Iran would be “wiped off the face of the earth.”
These fiery remarks come at a time when Israel is preparing for a possible ground incursion into the Gaza Strip to counter Hamas. The terrorist group, which is also supported by Iran, is holding around 200 hostages following their assault on southern Israel on October 7. A substantial contingent of Israeli troops has been deployed along the borders of the Gaza Strip in anticipation.
Growing concerns highlight the potential of Israel having to simultaneously combat adversaries on two distinct fronts. The past week has seen intensified clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces along Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon.
Barkat emphasized that if Israel perceives Hezbollah’s actions as initiating a ‘northern front’, not only will they move against Hezbollah, but they will directly target Iran. He expressed Israel’s commitment to confronting threats on all fronts, especially focusing on the primary source, which he referred to as “the head of the snake, which is Iran.”
He commented, “The Ayatollahs in Iran are not going to sleep good at night; we are going to make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open the northern front.”
Barkat, who has previously served as the mayor of Jerusalem, noted that Hezbollah operates largely under Iran’s directives, suggesting a strong bond between the two entities. He asserted, “In many ways… Hezbollah is Iran.”
(AP)
Hezbollah is stuck in a tough position. Their whole existence was about fighting Israel and destroying it and they would look weak if they do nothing now. On the other hand, if they get involved now with Israel in full war mode they will be annihilated. I bet they continue to do some small missile shooting and incursions so that they could say they are doing something without opening up a whole new front to the war.
What Israel should be doing, if they were serious about this, is first kill one Iatola, then announce that Hamas
has 2 hours to release all hostages unharmed, then if no or inadequate response, kill another one or two and make the announcement again. And warn that any hostage harmed will result in more dead Iranian leaders. I think that would work, but unfortunately Israel is not serious…
1. Hezbollah already shot rockets toward Israel.
2. The Gaza attack was funded by Iran.
WTH is he threatening and not acting?
@ Participant
I rely on Hashem ultimately on this issue. Although Israel has the means to do what they threaten, it might cost Israel… I don’t want to specify but until hezbollah is eradicated and Iran is taught a lesson, remember how close they are to the borders! It’s very tough for Israel now!!!
On one hand, Iran is responsible. On the other hand, Iran is allied with Russia, which is allied with China and North Korea.
Reminds one of 100 years. Terrorist murders some people. The country that was helping the terrorists at the time was Serbia, which was allied with Russia, which was allied with France and Britain. It was a “great war” (and if you are curious, the Austrians decided the terrorist in question was under age, and he died of natural causes while locked up as a juvenile delinquent)