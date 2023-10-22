Israel Threatens To Annihilate Iran’s Leaders If Hezbollah Joins War





In a stern warning, Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, expressed Israel’s readiness to launch a military counteroffensive against Iran if the Tehran-backed Hezbollah engages in the ongoing conflict.

In a candid conversation with The Daily Mail, Barkat stated that should Hezbollah, Iran’s affiliated militant group based in Lebanon, carry out attacks against Israel, the Ayatollahs in Iran would be “wiped off the face of the earth.”

These fiery remarks come at a time when Israel is preparing for a possible ground incursion into the Gaza Strip to counter Hamas. The terrorist group, which is also supported by Iran, is holding around 200 hostages following their assault on southern Israel on October 7. A substantial contingent of Israeli troops has been deployed along the borders of the Gaza Strip in anticipation.

Growing concerns highlight the potential of Israel having to simultaneously combat adversaries on two distinct fronts. The past week has seen intensified clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces along Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon.

Barkat emphasized that if Israel perceives Hezbollah’s actions as initiating a ‘northern front’, not only will they move against Hezbollah, but they will directly target Iran. He expressed Israel’s commitment to confronting threats on all fronts, especially focusing on the primary source, which he referred to as “the head of the snake, which is Iran.”

He commented, “The Ayatollahs in Iran are not going to sleep good at night; we are going to make sure they pay a heavy price if, God forbid, they open the northern front.”

Barkat, who has previously served as the mayor of Jerusalem, noted that Hezbollah operates largely under Iran’s directives, suggesting a strong bond between the two entities. He asserted, “In many ways… Hezbollah is Iran.”

(AP)