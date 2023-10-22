Hamas Massacre Left 21 Children From 13 Families Without Parents





Israel’s Welfare Ministry on Sunday published heartbreaking statistics in the wake of the murderous Hamas attack in Israel on Simchas Torah two weeks ago.

The massacre left 21 children from 13 families without parents. All but one of the children were orphaned of both parents, including a four-year-old girl who was abducted to Gaza. One girl’s mother was murdered and her father was abducted to Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the war, social workers from the Welfare Ministry and local authorities located all the children who lost their parents and contacted their relatives.

Dedicated teams will provide the children with therapeutic services and coordinate their care.

Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi (Shas) said: “The fact that so many children are victims of the brutal attack by Hamas is heartbreaking. I instructed the relevant professionals in the ministry to simplify every process and expedite services to both the children and the families who are caring for them at this time.”

“The Welfare Ministry is prepared to provide long-term and trauma-focused care to every child affected by the attack, and in particular to the children who were left orphans. The State of Israel will be their mother and father and will take care of them throughout their lives and we will spare no efforts and resources to help them recover.”

