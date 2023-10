Cypriot police arrested four Syrian nationals after a bomb exploded on Friday night near the Israeli embassy in the capital city of Nicosia.

The explosion occurred on Friday night at 1:37 a.m. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries and only slight damage.

Two knives and a hammer were found in the car of two of the suspects in the bombing.

The detention of the four suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 21, was extended by a Cypriot court for six days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)