VIDEO ROUND UP: Dripping Hatred From Vile Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar In Latest Meltdowns [VIDEO]





In a recent encounter on Capitol Hill, Rep. Ilhan Omar declined to answer questions from Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn about Israel’s response to recent attacks by Hamas.

Many have taken issue with Omar and several of her Democratic colleagues for urging Israel to exercise restraint, particularly as Israel contemplates a ground invasion into Gaza to target Hamas militants.

Vaughn confronted Rep. Omar on Friday, seeking her perspective on the ongoing military conflict and Israel’s potential response.

“Congresswoman, you have called for a cease-fire — are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist?” Vaughn asked.

“Do you think that Israel should just lay down their arms and not try to get the hostages out of Gaza?” she added. “How can Israel have a cease-fire with terrorists whose entire mission is to wipe out their existence?”

The exchange became notably tense when Vaughn positioned herself at the entrance of an elevator, preventing its doors from closing, in an attempt to elicit a response from Omar. After being requested to step aside by Omar’s staff, the congresswoman remarked, “Ignore this crazy lady, don’t worry about her,” as Vaughn moved away.

