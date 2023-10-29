LET’S GET OUT: Czech Defense Minister Urges Country’s Exit from UN Over Israel Resolution Omitting Hamas and Hostages





Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová has called for the Czech Republic to withdraw from the United Nations following the approval of a resolution by the General Assembly, which called for a ceasefire in Israel.

Černochová expressed her dissatisfaction with the resolution, particularly due to its omission of mentioning Hamas and the hundreds of hostages taken by the organization during the October 7 incident in Israel.

She posted on social media that the resolution, in her view, suggests that her country doesn’t belong in the UN.

She stated, “Exactly 3 weeks ago, Hamas murdered over 1400 Israelis, more victims for their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered in the US on 9/11. And only 14 countries, including ours, have spoken out clearly and understandably against this unprecedented terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists. I am ashamed of the UN. In my opinion, the Czech Republic has no place in an organization that cheers on terrorists and does not respect the fundamental right to self-defence. Let’s get out,” she wrote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)