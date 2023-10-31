WATCH: Ori’s Mother: “Thank You Borei Olam, There’s Nothing Beside You”





Margalit Magidish, the mother of Ori, the IDF soldier who was rescued from captivity in Gaza by Israeli security forces overnight Sunday made a short statement to the press on Tuesday morning.

Speaking outside her home in Kiryat Gat, she said: “Dear Am Yisrael – we thank all of you for the tefillot and the support. Our Ori returned home – now our tefillot are with the other hostages and the missing and our hearts are with all the families. Thank You, Borei Olam, there’s nothing beside You.”

“Thank you to the Shin Bet and the IDF and the security forces. Thank you to everyone. Am Yisrael is an eternal nation.”

Overcome with emotion, she concluded by saying: “I’m sorry that I didn’t come out until now but even now, it’s too much.”

Below is a moving video taken of the Magidish family bringing a Sefer Torah into Ori’s room several days before her return. The sound of sobbing from one of the relatives could be heard throughout the ceremony as the family members davened for her return – a tiny glimpse of the terrible suffering and fear of the families of 240 hostages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)