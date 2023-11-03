HATE FOR SALE: You Can Purchase Shirts On Amazon Calling For Elimination of Israel

Online sellers on Amazon are being blasted for offering clothing items featuring the contentious phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that has been labeled as antisemitic by Jewish organizations.
When approached for comment by Newsweek, an Amazon spokesperson declined to provide a statement, asserting that these products do not violate the company’s policies. Amazon’s policies expressly prohibit the sale of items that “promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance.”
This decision by Amazon has drawn criticism, with New York state legislator Charles D. Lavine taking issue with the company’s stance. Lavine, a Democratic assemblymember representing Nassau County and chair of the state’s National Association of Jewish Legislators chapter, penned a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressing his concerns.
In the letter, which Newsweek obtained, Lavine urged Bezos to use his influential position to direct Amazon away from being involved in the sale or distribution of items that he described as glorifying death. He emphasized that the majority of Amazon’s shareholders and customers would find such products deeply troubling. Lavine went on to make a pointed comparison, stating, “You may as well sell clothing bearing the words ‘Kill all Jews.'”
From the wall to the sea EY will be Palestinian free!
Jeff Bezos is not the CEO of Amazon. The CEO of Amazon is Andy Jassy
maybe we should all buy it and then return as item as not described and once it gets many returns the amazon closes the account plus the 3rd party seller will have expenses
UK Home secretary Braverman also considers it Anti-semitic but pro-palestinians have a different interpretation in this slogan.
Time to sell pro Israel shirts for just $5. Will teach em a lesson!
It seems they have removed this item and replaced it. When you search “from the river to the sea Palestine” many items come up.
I got this message below when trying to review a product. You can still contact customer service.
“Amazon has noticed unusual reviewing activity on this product. Due to this activity, we have limited this product to verified purchase reviews”
Amazon has been suspect for some time now, when their owner goes on and on about BLM but dismisses hate crimes against Jews. This isn’t that surprising.
You can leave a review on Amazon even if you didn’t purchase the item….just saying.
Personally I would like it to be sold
Anyone who wears it I know to stay away from