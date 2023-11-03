HATE FOR SALE: You Can Purchase Shirts On Amazon Calling For Elimination of Israel





Online sellers on Amazon are being blasted for offering clothing items featuring the contentious phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that has been labeled as antisemitic by Jewish organizations.

When approached for comment by Newsweek, an Amazon spokesperson declined to provide a statement, asserting that these products do not violate the company’s policies. Amazon’s policies expressly prohibit the sale of items that “promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance.”

This decision by Amazon has drawn criticism, with New York state legislator Charles D. Lavine taking issue with the company’s stance. Lavine, a Democratic assemblymember representing Nassau County and chair of the state’s National Association of Jewish Legislators chapter, penned a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressing his concerns.

In the letter, which Newsweek obtained, Lavine urged Bezos to use his influential position to direct Amazon away from being involved in the sale or distribution of items that he described as glorifying death. He emphasized that the majority of Amazon’s shareholders and customers would find such products deeply troubling. Lavine went on to make a pointed comparison, stating, “You may as well sell clothing bearing the words ‘Kill all Jews.'”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)