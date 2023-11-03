Russian Mercenary Group Planning To Give Hezbollah Advanced Anti-Aircraft Missiles





U.S. intelligence services have identified credible information that the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, is contemplating giving advanced air defense capabilities to Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Officials from the U.S. have raised alarms over discussions that could lead to the transfer of the SA-22 air defense system, known for its efficacy in targeting aircraft through the integration of anti-aircraft missiles and air-defense artillery.

Although confirmation of the system’s delivery remains pending, the U.S. government has acknowledged that it is actively monitoring the ongoing talks between Wagner and Hezbollah representatives. The prospective deployment of such a system is viewed with considerable apprehension by Washington, given the significant escalation it represents in the military capacity of Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.

The SA-22 system’s potential to enhance Hezbollah’s anti-air capabilities would present a challenge to both Israeli civil aviation and military operations, and its provision to Hezbollah could complicate the delicate balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.

In a strategic move to counter any prospective threat and underscore its commitment to regional stability, the U.S. has strategically positioned an aircraft carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The presence of this naval power serves as a tangible deterrent, aiming to dissuade Hezbollah from establishing a more assertive stance in what is already a volatile northern front.

Adding to the complexities of the situation is the presence of Wagner Group personnel in Syria, where Hezbollah operatives have also been active. This proximity underscores the multifaceted nature of the conflict zones where Russian-backed entities and Iranian-supported militias have a large footprint.

