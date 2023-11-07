MUST WATCH: CNN’s Jake Tapper Shreds Argument Of Those Demanding A Ceasefire To Protect Civilians





CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a blistering monologue on Sunday, tearing apart the calls for Israel to enter a ceasefire with Hamas in order to protect civilian lives in Gaza.

Tapper played a clip from the Jordanian queen who argued that Israel is using the Simchas Torah massacre – which directly targeted civilians – to “justify the death of innocent civilians” in Gaza.

“That’s an interesting turn of phrase,” Tapper remarked. “What exactly did Hamas think the Israeli military would do in response to that? Did they not anticipate that Israel would retaliate? Did they not anticipate that Israel would retaliate in a way that would cause innocent Palestinians in Gaza to die?”

“Especially given the fact that as has been established by Israeli intelligence, US intelligence and journalists who have visited Gaza, the fact that Hamas embeds within the Palestinian population? What did they think would happen?” he asked.

He then played a clips of Hamas officials saying that “sacrifices” are necessary to “liberate” themselves, and insisting that they are not responsible for protecting Gaza civilians – despite Hamas being the rulers of the Gaza Strip.

Tapper noted that even as calls for a ceasefire grow, nobody seems to be calling, or even caring, about the more than 200 hostages still being held by Hamas – a stunning level of double standards.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)