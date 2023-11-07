DEATH DOLL RISES: IDF Announces 2 More Soldiers Killed In Gaza





The IDF on Thursday announced the death of Sgt. First Class Yonatan Chatzor, H’yd, 22, from Katzir, a soldier in the Air Force’s Shaldag unit. He was killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Chatzor, z’l, is the seventh member of the elite Shaldag unit to lose his life in battle since the war began.

A few hours earlier the IDF announced the death of Major (res.) Yaacov Ozeri HY”D, 28, from Kfar Shamai, a soldier in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, killed while fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Their deaths bring the total number of IDF soldiers killed in the Gaza war to 32 and 350 since October 7th.

Additionally, the IDF announced that 3 soldiers were seriously injured last night during fighting in Gaza.