IDF Assassinates Hamas’s Head Of Rocket Production





IDF fighter pilots eliminated Muhsin Abu-Zeina, who served as the head of Hamas’s weapon production department.

The airstrike was carried out overnight Tuesday under the directed intelligence of the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

Abu-Zeina was one of the leading figures in the production of strategic weapons and rockets for Hamas.

Also overnight Tuesday, IDF ground soldiers transmitted information to the fighter pilots about a terror cell about to launch an anti-tank missile at soldiers. The pilots struck the cell, eliminating several terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)