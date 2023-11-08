DOUBLING DOWN: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Takes Stronger Stance Against Gaza Ceasefire [VIDEO]





Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has expressed heightened opposition to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during comments made on Wednesday. He emphasized that those advocating for an immediate ceasefire must provide a clear plan for addressing the likely adverse consequences it may bring.

This stance places the United States and its G7 allies at odds with many Arab states that have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Blinken’s remarks came during a press conference held after the G7 Ministerial meeting in Tokyo and mark a significant escalation in his position on the matter. While he has consistently stated that the US does not support a ceasefire, citing concerns that it could allow Hamas to regroup and continue attacking Israel, he had not previously explicitly called out those supporting such a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Blinken emphasized Hamas’ hostage-taking incident that occurred one month ago and highlighted the group’s repeated vows to replicate the October 7 attack.

“Israel has repeatedly told us that there is no going back to October (7) before the barbaric attacks by Hamas — we fully agree,” Blinken said Wednesday.

“We all agreed humanitarian pauses would advance key objectives,” Blinken noted.

