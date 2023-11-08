BRAZIL: Mossad Foils Hezbollah-Iranian Terror Attack Against Jewish Targets; Multiple Suspects Arrested





The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security and enforcement agencies, have foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, which had been planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by the Iranian regime.

In a rare statement by Mossad, the cell that was busted planning the unspecified attack operates in multiple countries.

Reports state that Hezbollah had been recruiting Brazilian citizens to carry out attacks against Jewish sites, including shuls. Approximately 92,000 Jews live in Brazil.

The counterterrorism operation has thus far resulted in at least two arrests in Sao Paulo, the country’s capital and home to Brazil’s largest Jewish community. One of the arrested had reportedly just landed at Sao Paulo’s airport, having arrived on a flight from Lebanon.

“Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets,” the Mossad said.

“The Mossad is working, and will continue to work, to thwart these efforts wherever necessary, by various methods.”