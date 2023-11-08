INTERCEPTED AUDIO: Hamas Terrorist: “I Can Leave With Any Ambulance”





Intercepted audio released on Wednesday by the IDF provides yet more evidence that Hamas is using ambulances to ferry terrorists between locations.

In the audio, a Hamas terrorist is heard telling another that he “can leave with any ambulance” that he wants. The context of the call is not clear from the audio.

The Shin Bet also released partial transcripts of terrorists admitting to using ambulances.

“Al-Qassam has its own ambulances, some of which are located on the military base. The appearance of the ambulances is similar to the civilian ambulances so that they will not arouse suspicion or be bombed by Israel,” one Hamas terrorist told his Shin Bet interrogator.

Another said that “during combat, the ambulances are used, among other things, to evacuate fighters, commanders and operatives. They also transport food, cargo and weapons in them because that is the safest way to transport them.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)