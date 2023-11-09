IRAN: We Don’t Tell Hamas, Hezbollah Or Houthi What To Do, Compares it To The United States And Israel





Iran is emphasizing that, despite its financial support for proxy groups such as Hamas and others in the region, it does not exercise direct control over their activities.

During an interview with CNN, Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani responded to inquiries about whether Iranian support served as a common thread in various attacks. These attacks included those carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel, actions by Houthi forces in Yemen – including the recent downing of a US Reaper drone, and operations by Shiite militias in Syria against Israeli and US forces.

Iravani acknowledged cooperation and collaboration but made it clear that Iran does not directly orchestrate these operations. He drew a comparison between Iran’s role in supporting these groups and the United States’ provision of assistance to Israel.

He stated, “We have unequivocally stated that Iran is not involved in any attacks against United States forces in the region.” Iravani added that any attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq are independently carried out by other entities, driven by their own decisions and directives.

