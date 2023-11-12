Report: IDF Senior Officials Expect Gaza War To Last For A Year





The IDF expects the battle in Gaza against Hamas to last for about a year, Channel 12 reported on Friday.

According to the report, IDF senior officials are more focused on achieving results than ending the war and are not being pressured to hurry.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on Motzei Shabbos that Hamas has lost control of the northern Gaza Strip and IDF troops are embarking on battles deeper in the Gaza Strip.

The final stage of the war will be to completely wipe out Hamas and prepare the Strip to be ruled by a new government. However, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the IDF will remain in the Gaza Strip to oversee security after the war ends.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)