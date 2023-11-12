FINALLY: Columbia University Bans Anti-Semitic Student Groups





Columbia University has announced the suspension of the far-left student groups Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student organizations, effective until the end of the fall term. The decision comes in response to what the university describes as repeated violations of university policies related to campus events.

The university’s decision to suspend these groups was made after they reportedly violated policies related to holding campus events, including an unauthorized event that took place on a Thursday afternoon, despite warnings, and involved what the university called “threatening rhetoric and intimidation.”

Gerald Rosberg, Senior Executive Vice President of the University, issued a statement explaining the suspension, stating that during the suspension period, the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive university funding. The possibility of lifting the suspension will be contingent on both groups demonstrating a commitment to complying with university policies and engaging in consultations with university officials at the leadership level.

“Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by university policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core university activities can be conducted without disruption,” Rosberg stated. He also emphasized the university’s commitment to providing space for student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest, but within the boundaries of university rules.

The suspension followed an incident where the anti-Israel groups organized a walkout demanding that the university characterize Israel’s actions against Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, as a “genocide.” The event also included a “die-in” demonstration.

According to university event policies, groups are generally required to apply for permits at least 10 days in advance for any demonstration or protest on school grounds.

Columbia University’s response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas has drawn attention, with many voicing concerns about the school’s handling of instances of campus antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)