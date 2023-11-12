6 Israelis Injured, 1 Critically, From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack





A number of Israeli civilians were injured after Hezbollah launched an anti-tank guided missile at the Dovev moshav in northern Israel early Sunday afternoon.

A missile struck civilian cars near Dovev, injuring six people, one critically and five seriously. A later report said that the victims were employees of the Israeli Electric Company who, in coordination with security forces, were repairing power lines damaged by previous Hezbollah attacks.

IDF forces evacuated the victims from the area of the attack close to the border to a safer area where MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

IDF forces are attacking the sources of the fire with artillery fire.

The IDF spokesperson said that IDF forces also carried out a strike against a terror cell in Lebanon preparing to launch missiles at Israel.

Overnight Motzei Shabbos, IDF forces carried out a drone strike on an anti-tank missile cell in Lebanon preparing to launch an attack at the Metula area.

