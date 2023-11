The IDF has announced the deaths of two soldiers of the Commando Brigade during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday.

They are:

Maj. Isachar Natan hy”d, 28, from Kiryat Malachi.

Staff Sgt. Itay Shoham hy”d, 21, from Rosh Haayin.

Their deaths bring the toll of slain soldiers in Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza to 44.

Meanwhile, a soldier of the Oketz canine unit was seriously wounded during fighting in Gaza yesterday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)