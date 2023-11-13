WATCH: Pro-Israel Japanese Citizens Sing ‘Hoshea Es Amecha’ In Hebrew

In a video that spread on social media, dozens of Japanese citizens are seen singing in Hebrew “הושיעה את עמך וברך את נחלתך.”
They had gathered together to display their support for Israel at an event attended by Israel’s Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen.
Japanese citizens also held solidarity protests in support of Israel.
Appreciate the show of solidarity with the Israeli people during this difficult time. The Japanese people know better than anyone the anguish of seeing loved ones abducted. It is morally wrong to take civilian hostages. We pray for the safe return of all the hostages from Gaza… pic.twitter.com/GyZBsNHOdm
— ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) November 12, 2023
本日、東京で@israelinjapanは1200人のイスラエル支持者と共に行進しました。
ガザで捕われている241人の人質の即時解放と、テロ組織ハマスへの非難、そして中東の平和と安定を訴えました。
「Israel Relief… pic.twitter.com/EOKucVVAVl
— イスラエル大使館 Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) November 12, 2023
LOL, Dr. Twerski must be laughing in his grave, he always loved a good joke
During World War II, the United States forcibly relocated and incarcerated at least 125,284 people of Japanese descent in 75 identified incarceration sites. Most lived on the Pacific Coast, in concentration camps in the western interior of the country. For America it was fine, only for Israel the world goes bonkers.
יהללו את ה’ כל גוים
Things are happening very fast!!!
Sweeties :-))
Is this some christian groop?