WATCH: Pro-Israel Japanese Citizens Sing ‘Hoshea Es Amecha’ In Hebrew





In a video that spread on social media, dozens of Japanese citizens are seen singing in Hebrew “הושיעה את עמך וברך את נחלתך.”

They had gathered together to display their support for Israel at an event attended by Israel’s Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen.

Japanese citizens also held solidarity protests in support of Israel.

Appreciate the show of solidarity with the Israeli people during this difficult time. The Japanese people know better than anyone the anguish of seeing loved ones abducted. It is morally wrong to take civilian hostages. We pray for the safe return of all the hostages from Gaza… pic.twitter.com/GyZBsNHOdm — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) November 12, 2023



(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)