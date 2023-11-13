Israel Police Thwart Stabbing Attack In Tel Aviv





It was released for publication on Monday that Tel Aviv police officers thwarted a stabbing attack in the city near the Savidor train station.

About a week and a half ago, police officers noticed two male teens acting suspiciously on Rechov Derech Namir in Tel Aviv. The officers approached the suspects and after searching them, found two knives in their possession.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects, both 14, left their homes in Umm al-Fahm, an Arab-Israeli city near Haifa, and headed to Tel Aviv in the morning with their school knapsacks on their backs. Each one had packed a knife in their knapsack in order to carry out a stabbing attack against IDF soldiers.

The two got off the bus near Derech Namir, took their knives out of their knapsacks, and began walking down the street looking for soldiers. Fortunately, police officers in the area noticed their suspicious behavior and stopped them to question them.

The two were arraigned in court on Monday on attempted murder charges of a terrorist nature.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)