REVEALED: IDF Exposes Hamas’ Conversion of Children’s Hospital into Terrorist Base – HOSTAGES WERE HELD THERE





IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has announced that the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit and the 401st Armored Brigade conducted a raid on Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City, which primarily treats children. The operation was carried out due to the presence of Hamas operatives believed to be hiding within the hospital.

According to Hagari, evidence has been uncovered suggesting that the hospital’s basement was being used as a Hamas command and control center. Various weapons and explosives, including suicide-bomb vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, RPGs, as well as computers and money, were discovered in the underground facility.

Furthermore, there are indications that hostages were held at the hospital. “We also have intelligence that verifies it, Hagari says.” It has also been noted that Hamas terrorists returned to the hospital after participating in attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

“Additionally, we found evidence that Hamas terrorists came from the massacre on October 7 to this hospital, among others, after butchering Israelis in their homes, executing the innocent, murdering entire families, burning babies, burning young women alive,” he said, adding that Hamas “uses this children’s hospital, Rantisi, to hide.”

“Hamas hides in hospitals, today we will expose this to the world,” he declared.

Hagari emphasized that Hamas frequently uses hospitals as cover and that the IDF aims to expose this tactic to the world. He mentioned that over the past week, the IDF has been working to facilitate the safe evacuation of patients from Rantisi Hospital and other hospitals in northern Gaza.

Hagari presented raw footage showing the presence of Hamas weaponry and explosives beneath the hospital, highlighting the dangers posed to patients. He also pointed out signs of infrastructure used to hold hostages.

Israeli forensic teams are set to investigate the evidence further, and it’s possible that the terrorists evacuated the hospital along with the patients. Hagari added that other Gaza hospitals are also exploited by Hamas and other terrorist groups, and he emphasized that this constitutes war crimes and violations of international law.

In an effort to protect civilians and reveal these tactics, the IDF is working to shift Gazans to safer areas in the south while exposing hospitals that serve as fronts for terrorist activities. Hagari concluded by stating that the goal is to free hostages from Gaza and liberate Gaza from Hamas for the sake of both Israelis and the people of Gaza. He also mentioned that foreign correspondents who accompanied him during the operation came under fire as they were leaving.

