IDF: Soldier Who Appeared In Hamas Video Was Murdered In Gaza





The IDF announced on Tuesday morning that Cpl. Noa Marciano, H’yd, the 19-year-old soldier who appeared in a video released by Hamas on Monday, was murdered by Hamas in Gaza.

Marchiano, a’h, was abducted alive from her army base on the Gazan border by Hamas to the Gaza Strip, where she was murdered. Her body is being held by Hamas.

The video that was released shows Marciano speaking on camera only four days after she was taken captive. The video then shows her dead body.

An IDF representative went to the Marciano home in Modiin on Monday and informed the family about the video and Noa’s murder, H’yd.

An IDF statement said: “Our hearts are with the Marciano family whose daughter, Noa, H’yd, was cruelly abducted by the Hamas terror organization. The IDF, together with all the agencies, will continue to support the Marciano family along with all the families of the hostages and missing persons.”

“We are working via all intelligence and operational means to return the hostages home. Hamas continues to use psychological terror and acts in an inhumane manner, via videos and photos of the hostages, as it has already done in the past.”

Hashem Yikom Damah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)