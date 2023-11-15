WHOOPS! Gazan Civilian Slams Hamas, Al Jazeera Reporter Quickly Moves Away [SEE THE VIDEO]





The Al Jazeera media network, based in Qatar, is notoriously anti-Israel and endlessly broadcasts its one-sided propaganda from within the Gaza Strip.

In a live broadcast on Tuesday, an Al Jazeera reporter asked an elderly man at the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza how he was wounded. The man’s response caused the reporter to quickly move away.

“What’s happening is criminal,” the man says. “Why is Hamas hiding among us civilians? Why don’t they go to hell and hide there instead?”

The Al Jazeera reporter cut him off and completely ignored him.

Al-Jazeera reporter interviews a wounded elderly man at a Gaza hospital about how he got hurt. His answer? “Why is Hamas hiding among us civilians? Why don’t they go to hell and hide there instead?” The reporters quickly ends the interview…. pic.twitter.com/nB1EOOxY8l — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 14, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)