The IDF announced the death of 2 platoon commanders killed Wednesday during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza to 50.

They are:

Captain Asaf Master, 22, a platoon commander in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade

Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco, 22, a platoon commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Additionally, 2 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)